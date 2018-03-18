Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 21 in Saturday's loss
Wiggins scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-101 loss to the Spurs.
The 23-year-old has seen a scoring spike since Jimmy Butler (knee) was sidelined, and Wiggins is now averaging 20.8 points, 3.7 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.7 three-pointers while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc over the last nine games. He'll need to stay locked in over the final weeks of the season if Minnesota is going to hang onto a playoff spot.
