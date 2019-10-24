Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 21 including OT winner
Wiggins scored 21 points (10-27 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 overtime win over the Nets.
It wasn't the most efficient performance from the 24-year-old, but Wiggins came through when it counted, draining what proved to be the winning bucket with 1:19 left in OT. He hasn't averaged better than 20 points a game since 2016-17. and Wiggins seems likely to be a secondary option in the T-wolves' offense behind Karl-Anthony Towns once again this year.
