Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 21 points Wednesday

Wiggins produced 21 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 131-123 loss to the Hawks.

After some poor shooting of late, Wiggins got back near the 50 percent mark Wednesday en route to a 20-point outing. His lack of contributions to the other stat categories is somewhat concerning, but his athleticism alone should cause an uptick in rebounds and assists again.

