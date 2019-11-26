Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 25 on Atlanta
Wiggins finished with 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist in Monday's win over the Hawks.
Wiggins helped sever Minnesota's two-game losing streak with his strong performance. He ultimately finished with a team-leading plus-13 net rating, while topping 20 points for the 12th time this season. Wiggins is on pace for career-best numbers and is averaging 25.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.1 blocks in 34.9 minutes through 14 appearances.
