Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 28 in loss

Wiggins accounted for 28 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), three assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 131-124 loss to Houston.

Wiggins has now scored at least 25 in back-to-back games for the first time since missing four games with an illness in late December and early January. The 24-year-old has gone on several streaks of high-scoring games this season, and this could be the beginning of another one with the Kansas product now seemingly back at full-strength.