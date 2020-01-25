Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 28 in loss
Wiggins accounted for 28 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), three assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 131-124 loss to Houston.
Wiggins has now scored at least 25 in back-to-back games for the first time since missing four games with an illness in late December and early January. The 24-year-old has gone on several streaks of high-scoring games this season, and this could be the beginning of another one with the Kansas product now seemingly back at full-strength.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Gets first career triple-double•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 22, hands out four dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Dishes out eight dimes•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.