Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops game-high 35 points

Wiggins totaled 35 points (13-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 38 minutes Sunday against Utah.

Wiggins packed the stat sheet and shot well from the field, but the Timberwolves would fall 125-111 at home. The former first-round pick has finished with 30 or more points three times in January, and he's averaging 20.8 points along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 13 games this month. He'll take the court next against Memphis on Wednesday.