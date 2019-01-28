Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops game-high 35 points
Wiggins totaled 35 points (13-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 38 minutes Sunday against Utah.
Wiggins packed the stat sheet and shot well from the field, but the Timberwolves would fall 125-111 at home. The former first-round pick has finished with 30 or more points three times in January, and he's averaging 20.8 points along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 13 games this month. He'll take the court next against Memphis on Wednesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Steps up on boards in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Bumps up usage in win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Does little in big minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in big loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for new coach•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Turns in dominant half•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....