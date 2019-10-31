Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops team-high 19 in wild loss

Wiggins scored 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-95 loss to the 76ers.

It was a typical line from Wiggins, but it was the best Minnesota had to offer on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns got ejected in the third quarter for a scuffle with Joel Embiid. The 24-year-old wing is averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 boards and 1.3 three-pointers through four games, but Wiggins may need to take on more of the scoring load in the short term if KAT gets handed additional discipline by the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories