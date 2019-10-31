Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops team-high 19 in wild loss
Wiggins scored 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-95 loss to the 76ers.
It was a typical line from Wiggins, but it was the best Minnesota had to offer on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns got ejected in the third quarter for a scuffle with Joel Embiid. The 24-year-old wing is averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 boards and 1.3 three-pointers through four games, but Wiggins may need to take on more of the scoring load in the short term if KAT gets handed additional discipline by the league.
