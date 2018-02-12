Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Efficient yet again
Wiggins had 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 victory over Sacramento.
Wiggins connected on 7 of his 13 field-goal attempts, making this the fourth consecutive game of at least 50 percent shooting. He appears to have settled into a nice role of late, taking better shots and abandoning the three-point shot and attacking the basket with more regularity. He is the third option on offense and looks like he is now accepting of this.
