Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Excels again in win
Wiggins accounted for 30 points (12-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Spurs.
Wiggins continued his potent play, topping 30 points for the fourth time in the past five games while generating both a steal and a block for the third-consecutive contest. The 24-year-old looks to finally be making a leap after two-straight years of regression in his play. Over his past seven outings, Wiggins' averaging 29.1 points, 5.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 34.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Pours in game-high 33 in Detroit•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 40 points against Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads Timberwolves in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 25 points in home loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 21 points in road win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...