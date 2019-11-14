Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Excels again in win

Wiggins accounted for 30 points (12-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Wiggins continued his potent play, topping 30 points for the fourth time in the past five games while generating both a steal and a block for the third-consecutive contest. The 24-year-old looks to finally be making a leap after two-straight years of regression in his play. Over his past seven outings, Wiggins' averaging 29.1 points, 5.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 34.7 minutes per game.

