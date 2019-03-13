Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Expects to play Wednesday
Wiggins (thigh) is expected to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Wiggins was listed as questionable due to a bruised thigh, but he now looks good to go. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload in the contest. With Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (shoulder) sidelined he could be used in a more play-making role.
