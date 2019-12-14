Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for 34 points

Wiggins had 34 points (12-20 FG, 2-7 3PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 124-117 loss against the Clippers.

Wiggins continues to be one of Minnesota's top scoring threats and he is looking more accurate than ever, as he is shooting a career-high 46.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. He is also scoring a career-high 25.0 points per game, and he has a potentially productive matchup Wednesday at home against the Pelicans' lowly defensive unit.