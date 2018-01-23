Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for 40 points in road win
Wiggins posted 40 points (16-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), sox rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 40 minutes during Monday's 126-118 win over the Clippers.
Although Wiggins' ouput has been steadily ramping up over the past couple of contests due to the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee), his 40-point night was a pleasant surprise for Wiggins owners, as it was his second straight night that he'd reached a season-high in that category. While the 27-year old is an everyday starter who warrants ownership in all formats, he should revert back to his normal averages when Butler returns, which could happen as soon as Wednesday versus the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Steps up in Butler's absence•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores game-high 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 21 points in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Will play Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Held out of practice Saturday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...