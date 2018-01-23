Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for 40 points in road win

Wiggins posted 40 points (16-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), sox rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 40 minutes during Monday's 126-118 win over the Clippers.

Although Wiggins' ouput has been steadily ramping up over the past couple of contests due to the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee), his 40-point night was a pleasant surprise for Wiggins owners, as it was his second straight night that he'd reached a season-high in that category. While the 27-year old is an everyday starter who warrants ownership in all formats, he should revert back to his normal averages when Butler returns, which could happen as soon as Wednesday versus the Trail Blazers.