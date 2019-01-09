Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for new coach

Wiggins scored a season-high 40 points (11-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 16-18 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Thunder.

The 23-year-old had been having his worst season since he was a rookie in the system of recently fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, so it's perhaps not a surprise that Wiggins absolutely erupted in his first game under interim coach Ryan Saunders. It remains to be seen whether the inconsistent Wiggins can keep up a productive pace, though, particularly once Derrick Rose (ankle) is back in the lineup and competing for minutes at the two.