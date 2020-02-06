Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Fills it up in loss

Wiggins dropped 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.

In addition to teammate Robert Covington, who was recently shipped to Houston, Wiggins was another Timberwolves name that surfaced in trade rumors - namely partnered with the Warriors' potential return package for D'Angelo Russell. That trade has reportedly stalled recently. However, a trade to a situation like Golden State's could benefit Wiggins for this season, as their scoring options aren't exactly top-notch outside of Russell. Wiggins hasn't played quite to the level he did in the early parts of the season, but he's still sitting at the best overall fantasy value of his career, although he's fallen outside the top 150 over the past couple of months. A trade would obviously impact his value, but a deal is far from imminent. Conversely, if the Timberwolves were to keep Wiggins while also bringing in another big-time contributor, Wiggins' usage would take a hit. Fantasy owners have to just wait and see what the trade deadline holds less than 12 hours from now.