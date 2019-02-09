Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Wiggins posted 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 35 minutes Friday in the Timberwolves' 122-117 loss to the Pelicans.

The Timberwolves were without a starting wing in Robert Covington (ankle) and three of their top four point guards, enabling Wiggins to take on an elevated role on offense as a playmaker. The fifth-year forward responded with a rare well-rounded stat line that was rendered more impressive by his uncharacteristically strong shooting from the field. Heading into Friday, Wiggins had posted a hideous 35.2 field-goal percentage over the Timberwolves' preceding nine games.