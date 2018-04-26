Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Finishes season with a poor showing

Wiggins totaled 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 loss to Houston.

Wiggins finished off his season by emphasizing a number of his deficiencies. He has been one of the more disappointing players from a fantasy perspective across the season, making no real progress with his already sub-par defensive abilities. He even said himself that it wasn't the best season and he is going to have to do some work in the off-season if he hopes to increase his value in both reality and fantasy.