Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Flirts with double-double in loss
Wiggins totaled 25 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 117-110 loss to Chicago.
After an off-game following his triple-double against Toronto, Wiggins rebounded with another strong stat line. Wiggins has toiled through a mediocre January and hasn't looked the same since his four-game absence at the end of December. Wiggins will try to keep the resurgence going Friday against the Rockets.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Gets first career triple-double•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 22, hands out four dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Dishes out eight dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...