Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Flirts with double-double in loss

Wiggins totaled 25 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 117-110 loss to Chicago.

After an off-game following his triple-double against Toronto, Wiggins rebounded with another strong stat line. Wiggins has toiled through a mediocre January and hasn't looked the same since his four-game absence at the end of December. Wiggins will try to keep the resurgence going Friday against the Rockets.