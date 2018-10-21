Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Fouls out with 19 points in loss

Wiggins posted 19 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 loss to the Mavericks.

Wiggins put up a decent stat line despite fouling out in the final minute. Now in his sixth year with Minnesota, Wiggins' fantasy success relies heavily on scoring, as he's never been a significant multi-category contributor in his career. His first three games see him hovering around his career averages and should be dependable with stat lines in the 20-point, five-assist range as the season moves forward.