Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Game-time decision vs. Pelicans
Wiggins is questionable for Wednesday's game against New Orleans due to a left knee contusion.
Wiggins logged 37 minutes in Monday's win over Brooklyn, but it appears he's picked up yet another minor injury. Confirmation on his availability should come closer to tipoff, with Derrick Rose or Josh Okogie likely to draw a spot start if Wiggins is held out.
