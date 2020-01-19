Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Gets first career triple-double

Wiggins scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes Saturday in the Timberwolves' 122-112 loss to the Raptors.

After starting the season hot with averages of 25.9 points, 5.1 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.4 triples and 1.1 blocks through his first 11 outings, Wiggins' production had dropped off a cliff through the last month of play. Saturday's performance -- the first triple-double of Wiggins' career -- at least offers renewed hope for fantasy managers who may have been losing patience with the 2014 No. 1 overall pick. With Jeff Teague now plying his trade in Atlanta, the Timberwolves are lacking in an established backup behind starting point guard Shabazz Napier, so it's conceivable that Wiggins take on more ball-handling/play-making responsibilities when Napier is resting on the bench. Fantasy managers shouldn't regularly count on Wiggins flirting with double-digit dimes, however.