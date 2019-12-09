Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Good to go Sunday
Wiggins (thumb) will play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.
Wiggins missed Friday's game against Oklahoma City, but he'll return to action Sunday and be back in the starting five at his usual spot.
