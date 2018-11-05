Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Has 17 points on 16 shots
Wiggins had 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three steals, one rebound, and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-81 loss to Portland.
Wiggins continues to score the ball well while helping you in basically no other category at all. The three steals were nice here but his inability to rebound the ball remains somewhat puzzling given his size and athleticism. Those with Wiggins on their roster know exactly what they are going to get and should not be surprised by this kind of performance. The Wolves will back up against the Clippers on Monday and will hopefully get some of their players back.
