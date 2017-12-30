Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Held out of practice Saturday

Wiggins (ankle) participated in just shooting during Saturday's practice and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins played on a sprained ankle during Thursday's loss to the Bucks and still managed to drop 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting. It appears he was held out of practice Saturday as a precautionary measure. More word on his status should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.