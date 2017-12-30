Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Held out of practice Saturday
Wiggins (ankle) participated in just shooting during Saturday's practice and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins played on a sprained ankle during Thursday's loss to the Bucks and still managed to drop 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting. It appears he was held out of practice Saturday as a precautionary measure. More word on his status should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 21 despite sprained ankle•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Chips in across the board•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores season-high 28 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 24 in Sunday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...