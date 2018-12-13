Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Hot with shot again in loss

Wiggins totaled 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 37 minutes in the Timberwolves' 141-130 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Wiggins paced the T-Wolves in scoring during the shootout, maintaining the hot hand that he's encouragingly flashed for multiple games. The 23-year-old is now shooting 51.1 percent over his first six December contests and has drained multiple threes in five of them. Wiggins has now also generated four straight 20-point efforts, the first time he's managed the feat all season.