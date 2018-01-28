Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Impresses again with big stat line on Saturday
Wiggins tallied 21 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 37 minutes in Saturday's 11-97 win over the Nets.
Wiggins has now come up with big stat lines in five of his last six games. Shouldering a heavier load in Jimmy Burker's absence is definitely part of the cause for this uptick in performance, and now that Butler is back we'll see a minor course correction for the 24-year-old.
