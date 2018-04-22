Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Impresses in Game Three victory

Wiggins had 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over the Rockets.

Wiggins was excellent for the Wolves on Saturday, scoring an effective 20 points to go with a season-tying best of five assists. He also managed to connect on 4-of-6 from the perimeter while playing some excellent defense. The Wolves will need more of this is they hope to come up with back-to-back victories and head back to Houston tied 2-2.