Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Keeps on chucking in Thursday's loss
Wiggins poured in 21 points (7-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and one block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Wiggins powered through some shooting struggles by putting up a team-high number of shot attempts, and his perfect showing from the charity stripe helped prop up his final line as well. The 23-year-old did see his three-game streak with at least 50.0 percent shooting come to an end, but he's now scored over 20 points in four straight. Wiggins has encouragingly logged between 15 and 20 shots in each of those contests, a nice uptick over prior usage that should endure while Jimmy Butler (knee) remains sidelined.
