Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Late scratch Friday
Wiggins will not play in Friday's matchup with the Kings due to a right quad contusion, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins was not on the injury report heading into the evening, so this news is relatively surprising. Jimmy Butler (rest) is still a game-time decision and Jeff Teague (knee) is also out, so they figure to be spread thin in their backcourt. Derrick Rose will presumably continue seeing heavy minutes, while Tyus Jones and Josh Okogie should also see some extra run. Consider Wiggins day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Nets.
