Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads all scorers with 23 points
Wiggins had 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 112-96 victory over Portland.
Wiggins strong post-Butler form continued Friday as he matched his season-high of 23 points. He also chipped in across the board with some valuable production. Across his last three games, Wiggins has a combined 17 rebounds, 11 assists, six steals, and two blocks. While these are far from spectacular, they do prove he is capable of contributing in other areas. If he manages this with any kind of regularity, his overall value will take a huge bump.
