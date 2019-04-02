Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team in scoring
Wiggins totaled 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal over 34 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Wiggins led the Timberwolves in scoring in Monday's loss, finishing with his seventh consecutive 20-point game. In those seven games, Wiggins has averaged a respectable 21.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Fantasy owners should continue to employ Wiggins in the midst of a hot streak on offense.
