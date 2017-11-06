Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 20 points in win
Wiggins recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot across 35 minutes in Sunday's 112-94 win over the Hornets.
Wiggins posted his sixth-straight double-digit scoring performance in the win Sunday, cementing his role as one of the league's most productive small forwards. He'll have a tough matchup guarding Kevin Durant at Golden State on Wednesday.
