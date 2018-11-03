Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 22 points Friday

Wiggins totaled 22 points (9-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-99 loss to Golden State.

Wiggins led the team with 22 points but did attempt 23 shots in getting there. He continues to score the ball well, something he has been able to do with some consistency across his career. The three defensive stats were also nice and he now has four steals and two blocks in his two games since returning from a quad injury. Wiggins remains a standard league option but is limited in his skillset and subsequent fantasy production.