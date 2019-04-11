Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 25 points in loss

Wiggins tallied 25 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 loss to Denver.

Wiggins paced the Timberwolves with 25 points in Wednesday's loss, bringing to an end what was a disappointing season for both himself and the team. He continues to be one of the more frustrating players across all fantasy formats, with his upside typically outweighed by his lack of effort on both ends of the floor. He continues to struggle from the free-throw line and outside of a few random performances, his defense in basically non-existent.