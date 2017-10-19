Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 26 in loss
Wiggins posted 26 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-9 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Spurs.
Who are the Timberwolves? Wiggins must be wondering, as he finds himself with Karl-Anthony Towns and three new faces starting alongside him. Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson have joined up, making Wiggins and Towns the de facto leaders of the team. Wiggins just signed a whopping $148 million five-year extension, so the onus is on the fourth-year vet to lead the team offensively. He's seen a gradual uptick in production since beginning his career in Minneapolis, starting in 2014 with 16.3 points per game to a career-high of 23.6 points per game in 2016. Though he's not often mentioned in any short list of NBA elite players, it's hard to find a more consistent fantasy producer. In his final 17 games last year he never scored under 15 points and averaged 25,6 points per game, and that's an excellent indication that he'll outdo his career totals yet again.
