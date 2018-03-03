Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 27 points

Wiggins had 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to the Jazz.

Wiggins helped keep the team afloat after losing Karl-Anthony Towns early in the game, and Jeff Teague midway through the final quarter. Wiggins shot 10-of-19 from the field to finish with a team-high 27 points. While this is some nice efficiency, he did also shoot 3-of-8 from the charity stripe. His free-throws have been an area of concern for owners throughout the season and along with his lack of peripheral stats, he is a borderline hold in standard leagues.