Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads Timberwolves in scoring
Wiggins had 30 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3PT, 5-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block during Minnesota's 137-121 loss at Memphis on Wednesday.
Wiggins scored a season-high mark during Wednesday's loss, but has cracked the 20-point plateau in five of his seven contests this season. While he is never going to be an efficient shooter, the Canadian wing is doing more than enough to settle both as Minnesota's second-best scoring option, and as a solid fantasy asset due to his high-volume scoring and decent rebounding numbers. He will try to extend his solid run of play Friday against the Warriors.
