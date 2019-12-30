Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Misses shootaround
Wiggins (illness) wasn't present at shootaround prior to Monday's game against Brooklyn, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins continues to battle through an illness that sidelined him Saturday against Cleveland. If he's ultimately held out, Jarrett Culver figures to nab a second-straight start.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Poor shooting night Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Productive but inefficient•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...