Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Misses shootaround

Wiggins (illness) wasn't present at shootaround prior to Monday's game against Brooklyn, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins continues to battle through an illness that sidelined him Saturday against Cleveland. If he's ultimately held out, Jarrett Culver figures to nab a second-straight start.

