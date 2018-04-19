Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Most productive starter in Game 2 loss

Wiggins supplied 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during Minnesota's 102-82 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Wiggins wasn't quite as productive on the scoreboard as he'd been in Game 1 while pouring in 18 points, but he once again led the first unit in scoring while also turning in another strong effort on the boards. The former first overall pick has been the one member of the Timberwolves first unit to turn in performances that somewhat resemble his regular-season efforts, as he's now averaging a solid 15.5 points (on 44.8 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 31.5 minutes over the first two games of the series.