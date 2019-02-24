Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Nearly double-doubles in loss
Wiggins offered 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in the Timberwolves' 140-128 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.
Wiggins played robust minutes for the second straight game after logging 35 versus the Knicks on Friday while in the final stages of recovery from an illness. Wiggins may have been feeling much better Saturday, as he significantly improved on the pedestrian 31.3 percent shooting he generated versus New York. The 24-year-old is also notably enjoying a solid month on the boards, as he's hauled in at least six rebounds in five consecutive contests on his way to an average of 7.3 thus far in February.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Off injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Takes part in shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Absent from practice•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Monday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...