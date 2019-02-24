Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Nearly double-doubles in loss

Wiggins offered 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in the Timberwolves' 140-128 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

Wiggins played robust minutes for the second straight game after logging 35 versus the Knicks on Friday while in the final stages of recovery from an illness. Wiggins may have been feeling much better Saturday, as he significantly improved on the pedestrian 31.3 percent shooting he generated versus New York. The 24-year-old is also notably enjoying a solid month on the boards, as he's hauled in at least six rebounds in five consecutive contests on his way to an average of 7.3 thus far in February.