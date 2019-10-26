Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Nice production in easy win
Wiggins totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-99 victory over Charlotte.
Wiggins was solid across the board during Friday's comfortable victory, helping the Timberwolves to a 2-and-0 record to begin the season. Wiggins is a somewhat polarizing fantasy player, typically putting up more vale in points formats. If he can find consistency outside of simply scoring the basketball, Wiggins could move into top-100 consideration.
