Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Notches ho-hum outing

Wiggins accrued 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and a steal across 36 minutes Sunday against the Heat.

Wiggins continues to rack up points, posting double-digit scoring outputs in each of his last 16 games while also adding significant value on the boards. He's averaging 18.9 points per contest through 14 games in December along with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Despite his recent shooting woes (33.3 percent from the field in his previous three games), Wiggins is certainly a must-start in most if not all fantasy leagues.