Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Notches triple-double in loss
Wiggins scored 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) in a loss to the Raptors on Saturday, adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes.
After a surprisingly hot start to the season that saw Wiggins post unexpected per-game numbers of 25.6 points, 5.3 bobards, 3.6 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.0 blocks on his way to mid-round value, the soon-to-be 25-year old's production had dropped off a cliff through the last month of play, falling completely off the standard league radar. This outing was a breath of fresh air for the fantasy hopefuls who have held onto him. Although we shouldn't expect his playing time to increase much more than the 34.6minutes per game he's seeing now, the trade of Jeff Teague could potentially bost Wiggins' value if he sees more ball-handling duties, like the 11-assist triple-double he managed to post in this one. Robert Covington's name has also surfaced in serious trade talks recently, paving a theoretical path to even more responsibility for Wiggins if Covington gets dealt away. If he's not owned, Wiggins is at least worth an add to the watch list as trade deadline season picks up.
