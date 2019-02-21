Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Off injury report

Wiggins (illness) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the Knicks.

Wiggins missed the Wolves' previous two games due to an illness, but the wing has recovered over the All-Star break. Since January, he's averaging 20.3 points on 39.5 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 36.7 minutes.

