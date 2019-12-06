Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Officially questionable
Wiggins (thumb) has been deemed questionable for Friday's matchup against the Thunder, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
A sprained left thumb is putting Wiggins' status in jeopardy. He'll be re-evaluated prior to tipoff to determine his availability. Over the past three games, he's averaged 23.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 blocks.
