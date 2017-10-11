Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Officially signs five-year extension
Wiggins officially signed his five-year, $148 million contract extension on Wednesday, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
The Timberwolves and Wiggins have been discussing a deal since back in July and it was always expected to get completed at some point prior to the 2017-18 campaign. Wiggins officially gets a max contract, with an average per-year salary just below $30 million. It's yet another vote of confidence for Wiggins, who is coming off a career-year where he averaged 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.3 three-pointers. Wiggins should continue to be relied upon for his scoring totals, though he can be a bit of a one-trick pony at times and could certainly stand to boost his numbers elsewhere across the box score. Wiggins will also have to adjust to playing alongside another elite scorer in Jimmy Butler moving forward.
