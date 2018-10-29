Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Out Monday
Wiggins (quad) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Lakers.
Early reports indicated that Wiggins would play Monday, but ultimately the team decided otherwise shortly before tipoff. Josh Okogie will likely continue to see extended playing time in Wiggins' absence.
