Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Partial practice participant Saturday

Wiggins (quadriceps) took part in the non-contact portions of Saturday's practice, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wiggins has missed two straight contests due to a bruised right quad, prompting Josh Okogie to draw a pair of starts. The Timberwolves' next contest is Monday against the Lakers, so we may hear more information about Wiggins' availability following Sunday's practice. For now, he should be tentatively considered questionable.