Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Plays 37 minutes Monday

Wiggins put up 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Nets.

Wiggins, who has been in and out of the rotation of late, played 37 minutes Monday, scoring 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting. A lingering quad injury has cost him some time so far this season. The Timberwolves are about to add Robert Covington and Dario Saric to their lineup which is going to mean a reshuffle to the lineup. Wiggins is likely safe as the starter but there will be some depth on the bench moving forward, something the Wolves have lacked in the past.