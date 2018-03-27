Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Plays 43 minutes in loss
Wiggins tallied 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 101-93 loss to the Grizzlies.
Wiggins, like the rest of his teammates, came out flat in this one. He still managed to put up 18 points with some defensive stats but it was the lack of enthusiasm that was most concerning. Wiggins has seen his rebounding numbers climb lately, and if he can add this aspect to his game, he might be able to increase his overall fantasy value.
