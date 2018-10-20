Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Plays well again in tough win

Wiggins had 22 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 131-123 victory over the Cavaliers.

Wiggins backed up his strong season opener with another steady performance Friday. The 22 points are nice but perhaps the biggest takeaways were his defense and free-throw shooting. Any defensive numbers are a bonus for Wiggins' owners and more efforts like this would be a welcome sight. He has also connected on all seven of his free-throw attempts across the first two games of the season. His efficiency from the charity stripe was a glaring flaw in his fantasy game last season so hopefully, this form can hang around for a while.