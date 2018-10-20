Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Plays well again in tough win
Wiggins had 22 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 131-123 victory over the Cavaliers.
Wiggins backed up his strong season opener with another steady performance Friday. The 22 points are nice but perhaps the biggest takeaways were his defense and free-throw shooting. Any defensive numbers are a bonus for Wiggins' owners and more efforts like this would be a welcome sight. He has also connected on all seven of his free-throw attempts across the first two games of the season. His efficiency from the charity stripe was a glaring flaw in his fantasy game last season so hopefully, this form can hang around for a while.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 20 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Finishes season with a poor showing•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Impresses in Game Three victory•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Most productive starter in Game 2 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Team-high scoring total in Game 1 loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...